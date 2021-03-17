Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BRT Apartments Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BRT Apartments in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

BRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 32.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

