Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brenntag SE’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brenntag in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

