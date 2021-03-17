Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The ExOne Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The ExOne in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The ExOne’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%.

XONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The ExOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $710.78 million, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The ExOne by 472.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The ExOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

