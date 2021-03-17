ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP) Insider Roger Aston Purchases 290,000 Shares

ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP) insider Roger Aston acquired 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,300.00 ($14,500.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

ResApp Health Company Profile

ResApp Health Limited develops digital healthcare solutions to assist doctors and allow patients to diagnose and manage respiratory disease. The company offers ResAppDx, a smartphone-based acute respiratory disease diagnostic test for use in telehealth, emergency department, and primary care markets; and SleepCheck, a direct-to-consumer smartphone application for the self-assessment of sleep apnoea in 36 countries.

