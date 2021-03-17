ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP) Insider Roger Aston Purchases 290,000 Shares

ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP) insider Roger Aston acquired 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,300.00 ($14,500.00).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
ResApp Health Company Profile
