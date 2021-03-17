Request Hits Market Cap of $130.28 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $130.28 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00055127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00665863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00070265 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.