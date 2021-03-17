Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $10.24. Renren shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

