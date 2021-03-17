Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

DSGX opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

