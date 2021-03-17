Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of Manchester United worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

