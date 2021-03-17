Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 65,200 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Star Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Star Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Star Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Star Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SGU opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $415.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Star Group, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

