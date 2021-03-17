Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $13.12 Million Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,406,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $30,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $19,420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

