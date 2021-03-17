Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.05 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Herc worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Herc by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

