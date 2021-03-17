Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.91 Million Stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,231 shares of company stock valued at $827,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBC stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.16 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

