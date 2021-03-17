Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBSS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 217,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 51,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of JBSS opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $93.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.