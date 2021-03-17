Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 908,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,054,000 after purchasing an additional 45,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 175,079 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 118,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.