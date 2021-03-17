Renaissance Group LLC Sells 974 Shares of Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Huami were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huami by 54.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huami by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huami during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Huami by 67.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huami stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $904.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.03. Huami Co. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

