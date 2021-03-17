Renaissance Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,643.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.