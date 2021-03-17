Renaissance Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Western Digital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

