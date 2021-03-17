Renaissance Group LLC Acquires New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

