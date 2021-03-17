Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 949,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 11th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:REKR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 8,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,813. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

REKR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

