Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 28.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AON by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $235.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average of $208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

