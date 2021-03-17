Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

REGN opened at $482.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.01 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

