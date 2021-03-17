Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 189 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $506.92 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

