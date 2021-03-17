Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,199 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000.

VCIT stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

