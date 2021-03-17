Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

