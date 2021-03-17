Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $126,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

