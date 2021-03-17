Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $103,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 268.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 90.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 84.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $288.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.



The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

