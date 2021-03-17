Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,599,000 after buying an additional 607,126 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

