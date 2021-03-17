Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,210,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

