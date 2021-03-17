Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 108.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.