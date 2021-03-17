Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $162.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

