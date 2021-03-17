Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 136,180 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after buying an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,552,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

