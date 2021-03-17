Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,762 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

