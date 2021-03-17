Refereum Market Capitalization Achieves $41.12 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $41.12 million and approximately $18,083.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00651060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025943 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

