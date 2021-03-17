RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RDHL opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

