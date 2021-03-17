Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM):

3/15/2021 – 1Life Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $56.00.

2/25/2021 – 1Life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/4/2021 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $62.00.

2/3/2021 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/29/2021 – 1Life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 938,696 shares of company stock worth $41,114,797.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 540.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 130,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

