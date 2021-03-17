Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently:

3/8/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $74.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,045,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

