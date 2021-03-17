Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/5/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/2/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas Co alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.