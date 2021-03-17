RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Down 35.0% in February

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 11th total of 156,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RCMT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,303. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

