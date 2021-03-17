RChain (REV) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, RChain has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $79.60 million and $255,257.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00650092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00035234 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.