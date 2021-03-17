Raymond James Weighs in on Baylin Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baylin Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE:BYL opened at C$1.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. Baylin Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

