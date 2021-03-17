Raymond James Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$13.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.86.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.98. 1,859,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.53.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

