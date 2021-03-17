Raymond James Increases Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Price Target to $14.00

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

