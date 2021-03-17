Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,016 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amgen worth $170,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.30. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

