Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $97.55 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $97,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 738,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,107,938. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

