Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $234.07 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $234,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $206.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,418. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average of $187.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

