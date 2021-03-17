Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $105.64 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $105,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,613. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

