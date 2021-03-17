Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $192,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,344,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,763,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 530,317 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.