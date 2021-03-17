Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 154,923 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $135,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. 18,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,265. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $119.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.