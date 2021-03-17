Raydium (RAY) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00016141 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $100.82 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.51 or 0.00455749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00063351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00074112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.05 or 0.00586680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

