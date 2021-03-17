Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.92 or 0.00456294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00049386 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.83 or 0.00651237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057831 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,350,380,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

